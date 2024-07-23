Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Financial Comparison

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 910.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion N/A $188.71 million N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 7.02 $5.27 million $0.10 267.60

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 15.98% N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

