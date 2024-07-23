Cynosure Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,061,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,729,674. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $454.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

