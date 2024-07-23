Cynosure Group LLC Purchases New Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,379,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 293,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,236. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

