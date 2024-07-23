Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,958,138 shares of company stock worth $839,667,790. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 763,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,073. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

