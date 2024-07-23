Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.70. 13,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,949. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

