Cynosure Group LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $810.26. 266,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $806.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.68. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

