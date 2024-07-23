Cynosure Group LLC Invests $308,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.35. 841,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,677. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

