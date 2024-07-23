Cynosure Group LLC Invests $296,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 80,775.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,155,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rambus by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,365. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

