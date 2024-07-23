Cynosure Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Toro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,272. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

