Critical Contrast: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $243.41 million 2.75 $58.67 million $2.05 12.07

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Albina Community Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 16.44% 11.34% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

