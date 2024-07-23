Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 312,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 322,279 shares.The stock last traded at $45.69 and had previously closed at $44.76.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,216,324.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,926.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,168 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

