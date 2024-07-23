Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 312,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 322,279 shares.The stock last traded at $45.69 and had previously closed at $44.76.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
