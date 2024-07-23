Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $20.99 on Friday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Life Time Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.