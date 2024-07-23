Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 239.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 137,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

