Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,464 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 592,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

