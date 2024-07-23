Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,716,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,702,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

