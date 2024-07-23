Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 187.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 20.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $12.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3,157.32. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,955.33 and a 12 month high of $3,862.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.