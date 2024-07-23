Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 105,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,074. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

