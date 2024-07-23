Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 902,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

