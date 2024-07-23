Covestor Ltd Acquires 86 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.12 on Tuesday, hitting $496.44. 298,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $497.26. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

