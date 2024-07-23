Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFLT. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.11 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

