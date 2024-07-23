Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

TSE:CNL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.76. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. The firm has a market cap of C$256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Collective Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.53.

In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. In related news, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. Also, Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $418,600. 33.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

