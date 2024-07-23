Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,056,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after buying an additional 480,143 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.