Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.59. 1,945,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,926,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 524,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 184,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

