Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cimpress worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Price Performance

Cimpress stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,807 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

