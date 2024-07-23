CIBC Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$43.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

TSE X opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

