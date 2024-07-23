Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

