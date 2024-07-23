Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $13.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

