Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 708 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.40. 2,790,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,998. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

