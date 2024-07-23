Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 303.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,490,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,657,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.