Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

