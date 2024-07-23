Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.27. 2,104,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.01. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.