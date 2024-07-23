Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

