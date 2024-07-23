Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 1,514,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

