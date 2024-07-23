Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 23.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sanofi by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after acquiring an additional 491,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. 2,560,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

