Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 2,848 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,353,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,641. The company has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

About Walt Disney

Free Report

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

