Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.50. 9,799,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019,958. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
