Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Shares Up 1.1%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.01. 276,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 101,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
