Canaccord Genuity Group Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.69.

OGC traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 718,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,553. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.84.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

