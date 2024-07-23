Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.20 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.