Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.93

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 16556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

