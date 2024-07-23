Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Trading Up 6.9%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 16,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,816.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

