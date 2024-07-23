Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $911.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookline Bancorp

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.