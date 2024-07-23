Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $44.93

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,875. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,511,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

