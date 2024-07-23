Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target at $11.61

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,678,000 after purchasing an additional 792,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alight by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

