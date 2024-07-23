Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.81 and last traded at $164.25. Approximately 4,508,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,131,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a market cap of $760.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.