Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BWB stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

