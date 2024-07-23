BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $591.58 or 0.00878956 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.33 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,978 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,938,039.12947777. The last known price of BNB is 598.04110922 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2196 active market(s) with $1,858,189,619.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

