BMO Capital Markets Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $87.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

MAN opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

