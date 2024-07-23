Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.6 %

BKH opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.