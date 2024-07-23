BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.